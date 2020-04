Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Three Covid-19 patients have again been discharged in the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

This brings the number of patients so far discharged in the territory to 23.

The FCT Administration had on Tuesday night announced the discharge of nine persons.

According to the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, more patients would soon be discharged once their final test results turn out negative.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: