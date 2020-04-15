FCT discharges nine #COVID19 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

Minister, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Muhammad Musa Bello, announced on Wed, 15th April, 2020 that nine (9) COVID-19 patients have been discharged, making a total of 20 discharged patients in FCT.

Alhaji Bello in a statement released said

Dear FCT residents,

I am delighted to announce the discharge of additional nine (9) #COVID19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative. They have now returned to their homes.

The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 20 as at 5:50 am, April 15th, 2020.

“Out of the nine newly discharged, two (2) were treated at the National Hospital Isolation & Treatment Centre while the other seven (7) were treated at the UniAbuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre, Gwagwalada.

I urge FCT residents to adhere to all safety measures. #StaySafe”.

