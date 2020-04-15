Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

FCT discharges nine #COVID19 patients

On 3:10 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

FCT, COVID-19

Minister, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Muhammad Musa Bello, announced on Wed, 15th April, 2020 that nine (9) COVID-19 patients have been discharged, making a total of 20 discharged patients in FCT.

Alhaji Bello in a statement released said

Dear FCT residents,

I am delighted to announce the discharge of additional nine (9) #COVID19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative. They have now returned to their homes.

ALSO READ: COVID 19: Obiano overrules police on food markets

The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 20 as at 5:50 am, April 15th, 2020.

“Out of the nine newly discharged, two (2) were treated at the National Hospital Isolation & Treatment Centre while the other seven (7) were treated at the UniAbuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre, Gwagwalada.

I urge FCT residents to adhere to all safety measures. #StaySafe”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!