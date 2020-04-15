FCT discharges nine COVID-19 patients

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, disclosed on Wed, 15th April 2020 that nine (9) of FCT COVID19 patients have been discharged, Making a total of 20 discharged patients in FCT.
Dear FCT residents,
I am delighted to announce the discharge of an additional nine (9) COVID19 patients in the FCT after they tested negative. They have now returned to their homes.
The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 20 as at 5:50 am, April 15th, 2020.
“Out of the nine newly discharged, two (2) were treated at the National Hospital Isolation & Treatment Centre while the other seven (7) were treated at the UniAbuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre, Gwagwalada.
I urge FCT residents to adhere to all safety measures.