Breaking News
Translate

Fayose tests negative for coronavirus

On 4:30 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Fayose, Olujimi in verbal war over Ekiti PDP ward congress
Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, said on Thursday that he had undergone voluntary testing for coronavirus and turned out negative.

The ex-governor said in a statement issued by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, he was delighted to be adjudged free of the disease and asked more Nigerians to go for a test while praying for the victims.

He said: “I took a COVID-19 test yesterday (Wednesday) because of my perceived exposure in the last two weeks, I just got the result which is negative

“Notwithstanding, I will remain indoor like other Nigerians and I encourage more people to go for the test and remain at home in line with the government’s directive.” (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

 

 

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!