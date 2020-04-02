Fayose tests negative for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

A former governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, said on Thursday that he had undergone voluntary testing for coronavirus and turned out negative.

The ex-governor said in a statement issued by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, he was delighted to be adjudged free of the disease and asked more Nigerians to go for a test while praying for the victims.

He said: “I took a COVID-19 test yesterday (Wednesday) because of my perceived exposure in the last two weeks, I just got the result which is negative

“Notwithstanding, I will remain indoor like other Nigerians and I encourage more people to go for the test and remain at home in line with the government’s directive.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: