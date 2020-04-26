Father, son admits to beating herdsman to death in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Emotions ran high yesterday, at the Ogun State Police Command, following a startling confession by a farmer on how he and his son murdered a herdsman in Gbagba Elewure village of Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The deceased, Abubakar Sidi Usman, 32, who had a cattle settlement at Gbagba Elewure village, was reported missing last Wednesday.

His lifeless body with machete cuts was later found by a search party, in an abandoned well inside a nearby bush the same evening.

Policemen at Odede division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Ajayi Williams, who were alerted, arrived the scene to evacuate the body.

Based on intelligence during interrogation, spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said a farmer, Kolese Womiloju and his 25- year- old son Taiwo, were arrested.

During interrogation, the suspects according to Oyeyemi admitted culpability.

He said, “They both confessed to the killing of the deceased. They said it was because they saw him grazing his cows around their farm. They stated further that the deceased was warned to take his cattle away from the area and when he refused, he was beaten with a charmed ring which made him to be unconscious after which he was matcheted to death. Thereafter, they said he was dragged to an abandoned well about one kilometer to the place and dumped there.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

“The CP also warned that those who are in the habit of taking laws into their own hands will not find it easy with the command because jungle justice has no place in our laws.”

