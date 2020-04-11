Explosion rocks Benin, houses destroyed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

THERE was confusion at Dumez street off Benin Auchi Road, Eyean in Benin City, Friday, as a result of an early morning explosion suspected to be a bomb that rocked the area.

Not less than six houses were affected by the explosion which occurred at No 4, Dumez Street while its impacts were visible in about six houses in the area.

As at the time journalists visited the place, operatives of the Nigeria Police were already on ground to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police, Lawal Jimeta said an investigation was already on the matter.

People in the area alleged that the explosion came from a suspected bomb producer in the area.

Speaking with one of the landlords whose house was affected, Pastor David Iginua whose house was also affected by the explosion said he heard a very loud sound that early morning of Friday and he decided to go out to find out what it was all about.

He said: “I am Pastor David Iginua and my house is 42, Arete Street, off Benin Auchi road, Eyean, which is just behind where the explosion took place .

“As I sat there, all of a sudden, I heard a terrific sound. I looked, ran inside, I didn’t see what happened.

“So I have to come outside and I started discovering things.

“So I started looking for where the sound came from but just to discover that a cloud of heavy smoke was coming out from the Muslim man compound.

“From the rumours, we are hearing is that the man use to manufacture bombs.

“And it is like he tested it inside his well. Assuming he brought it out, it would have finished the community.

“The way this house shook, everybody came out to say how their houses shook”, he said.

Another resident of the area who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the community before now has been very peaceful while the man who lives in where the explosion took place has been handed over to the police.

“I am one of the persons living in this area. It was around 9am yesterday being Good Friday, we heard a very loud explosion, bomb.

“So we decided to rush to the scene and getting there, we saw smoke coming out from the well.

“So, in that compound, there is a well. So we then asked the boy we met there what is the problem? He said he doesn’t know.”

VANGUARD

