Explosion rocks Benin, houses destroyed

By Gabriel Enogholease and Ozioruva Aliu

THERE was pandemonium at Dumez Street, Off Benin Auchi Road, Eyean, Benin City yesterday after an early morning explosion suspected to be bomb in the area. About six houses were affected by the explosion, while its impacts were visible in about six houses in the area.

As at the time journalists visited the place, operatives of the Nigeria Police were already on ground to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Commissioner of Police, Lawal Jimeta, who spoke to newsmen, said investigation had begun on the matter.

People in the area alleged that the explosion came from a suspected bomb producer in the area.

