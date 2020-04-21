Breaking News
Ex-HOS, perm secs hail Sanwo-Olu over COVID-19 management

Governor babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

THE Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries of Lagos State, ALARHOSPS, yesterday, lauded the prompt and decisive steps taken so far by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to contain the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, saying the government deserved to be commended.

In a statement by its President, Alhaji M.A Olagbaye, the group said the Governor had satisfactorily managed the pandemic adding that it was not a surprise that the government had been widely commended by both local and international observers.

Olagbaye said: “The Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries of Lagos State, ALARHOSPS, notes with great satisfaction the prompt and decisive steps being taken by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the containment of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State.

“These efforts being frontally led by Governor Sanwo-Olu have attracted widespread commendation from local and international observers. We are proud of you.”

