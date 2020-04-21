Ex-HOS, perm secs hail Sanwo-Olu over COVID-19 management

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries of Lagos State, ALARHOSPS, yesterday, lauded the prompt and decisive steps taken so far by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to contain the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, saying the government deserved to be commended.

In a statement by its President, Alhaji M.A Olagbaye, the group said the Governor had satisfactorily managed the pandemic adding that it was not a surprise that the government had been widely commended by both local and international observers.

Olagbaye said: “The Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries of Lagos State, ALARHOSPS, notes with great satisfaction the prompt and decisive steps being taken by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the containment of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State.

“These efforts being frontally led by Governor Sanwo-Olu have attracted widespread commendation from local and international observers. We are proud of you.”

