ESUTH Resident Doctors resume suspended strike

By Dennis Agbo

RESIDENT Doctors at Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, ESUTH, Parklane, has resumed industrial action it suspended following a truce it negotiated with the state government at the wake Covid-19 outbreak in March.

The doctors said it resumed the strike because the state government reneged in written and verbal agreements both parties entered into on improvement of their entitlements.

The state commissioner for Health, Dr Ike Obi however said he was not in a position to make a reaction on the strike, while the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Hillary Onah said he needed “permission from some quarters” before he could speak to the press.

President of Association of Resident Doctors, ARD-ESUTH Chapter, Dr Chima Edoga and Secretary, Dr Nonso Ofonerein in a notice for resumption of the strike, lamented that they had engaged in a protracted struggle for improvement of working conditions from a fraction of Consolidated Medical Salary Scale, CONMESS, of 2009 currently being paid to her members since 2014 to the CONMESS of 2019, as obtained in Federal Tertiary Health Institutions and many State Tertiary Health Institutions.

Edoga said there is also a gross disparity in the entry points for medical doctors between ESUT-TH Parklane and other tertiary Heath institutions.

He narrated that between November 2019 and March 2020, the Enugu State Government set up two different committees to help resolve the issues of salary disparities but failed in meeting their demand.

He stated that the decision to suspend the strike in March was unconditional and in good faith after an approval was made by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Edoga however said that “Members of ARD ESUT-TH Parklane are shocked and dismayed that the Enugu State Government eventually reneged on the written approval following payment of April 2020 Salaries.”

He said that the doctors in their disappointment in the non-implementation of the approval and reassurances decided to notify the Management of ESUT-TH of the immediate resumption of the suspended indefinite withdrawal of their services in the Parklane hospital.

“Suspension of this action, by the Congress of ARD ESUT-TH Parklane, can only come after full implementation of the approval with Ref No GHS/57/S.2/III/270 given to ARD ESUT-TH Parklane by the Enugu State Government.

“It is pertinent to state that this very unfortunate and painful decision could have been absolutely avoided if only the Enugu State Government kept to the written approval and numerous re-assurances, given to ARD ESUT-TH Parklane.

“It is our sincere hope that good reason on the part of Enugu State Government will prevail so as not to unduly jeopardize the health and well-being of the good people of Enugu State.

“Medical doctors have become endangered species in the face of very deadly diseases such as Lassa Fever Virus and COVID-19. It is only fair and proper that they should be promptly given their due,” the doctors stated.

