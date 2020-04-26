Ereyitomi felicitates with Emami

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National House of Assembly, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated Chief Ayirimi Emami the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom on the occasion of his birthday.

Ereyitomi in a congratulating message described Chief Emami as a great man who loves his people and has been defending the homogeneous existence of the Itsekir ethnic group in Delta State, Nigeria, and across the world, adding that his doggedness and prowess displayed has helped the nation to grow.

The lawmaker further noted that Chief Emami is a man of peace who wants Warri federal constituency to be better and that he’s also a unifier of people across the state and country.

He wished the Ologbotsere many more years and long life in good health and other divine achievements.

Kindly Share This Story: