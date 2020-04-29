Enugu community kicks over ongoing road construction

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

THE Amutenyi Obollo-Afor community in Udenu local government area of Enugu state has asked the state government to stop a road construction work ongoing along Obollo-Afor- Amalla-Otukpo Benue state old federal road.

The Community in a petition to the state commissioner for works, Engr Greg Nnaji, alleged that the contractor for the road compromised the size of the road.

President General of the Community, Chief Emeka Abba said that the drainage system was being constructed close to the centre of the old road, reducing width of the road from 13 to eight meters.

The state commissioner for Works, Nnaji, however told Vanguard that the contractor was being supervised and was doing the road to the ministry’s design.

Insisting that the road will cause accidents among members of the community if left at eight meters width, Abba said the pending danger led its community to conduct a discrete investigation on the genuiness of the contractor and discovered that he was compromised by the business owners along the road, whose Petrol station and business premises are located on the road under construction.

“In furtherance to our investigation, we involved road maintenance engineer who measured the said road and that of Orba road (i.e between the Obollo-Afor roundabout and Orba Junction cutting across Ohulor Obollo-Afor/Igugu/Imilike.

“Surprisingly, we discovered that AmutenyiObollo-Afor/Amalla road reconstruction is measuring 25ft drainage to drainage while that of Ohulor/Igugu Imilike road ending at Orba junction measured 35ft drainage to drainage,” Abba stated.

The Community appreciated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for delivering on his campaign promised, but noted that if it is the contractor that will bring his works to bad reputation with shoddy job, he should disengage the contractor.

“Consequently, we urge you to crave your indulgence to conduct a holistic site inspection on the said road reconstruction and further urge you to instruct the said contractor to stop work pending the outcome of your inspection.

“It is our resolve that any structure that threatens and frustrates the reconstruction and delivery of quality road at Amutenyi Obollo-Afor Amalla road be demolished for the overriding interest of the public,” Abba petitioned.

