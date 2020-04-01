Ekiti records second coronavirus case

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Barely 24 hours after the lone case of coronavirus pandemic in Ekiti State was discharged, the state recorded another case on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had disclosed early Wednesday that one of the freshly discovered cases of the disease was from Ekiti.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Folake Olomojobi, who confirmed the development to journalists, did not disclose the location of the patient, nor where the patient is being quarantined.

According to NCDC, nine cases were recorded in Osun State, two in Edo and one in Ekiti.

“As at 12:30 p.m. 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria,” said NCDC.

Nine have been discharged while two deaths have been recorded.”

The pandemic has been recorded in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

