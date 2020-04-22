Ekiti records first coronavirus death

Kindly Share This Story:

Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yahaya-Kolade, said on Wednesday the state has recorded its first COVID-19 death.

aya-Kolade, who confirmed the development at a press conference in Ado Ekiti, said the victim, the third COVID-19 case in the state, died despite efforts to save her life.

According to the commissioner, the 29-year-old woman died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, where she had been receiving medical care after she was delivered of her baby some days ago.

She said: “The woman showed signs of stability on Monday, but unfortunately, her condition deteriorated yesterday (Tuesday) and we lost her at exactly 6.58 a.m. today.”

Yahaya-Kolade expressed regrets that the deceased had infected a 45-year-old medical doctor during efforts to ensure she delivered the baby safely.

According to her, the medical doctor was identified as the state fourth COVID-19 case by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

When asked by journalists if the remains of the deceased would be released to her family, the commissioner said the state was still studying the situation and would comply with the World Health Organisation’s safety rules on the burial of such victims.

“We are going to liaise with the family on her burial. We are going to consider safety despite that there was an assumption that the virus is not active in corpses because we don’t know much about the virus,” she said. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: