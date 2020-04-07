Edo orders wearing of face mask, ban isolation in hotels

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo Government on Monday directed residents who must leave their homes to wear face mask as precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the state COVID-19 Response Committee, Mr Philip Shaibu told newsmen that government has concluded plans to collaborate with local tailors to mass-produce face mask in the state.

“We have held several meetings with stakeholders today and we agreed that all residents who must leave their homes during the partial lockdown must wear a face mask.

“We are working with local tailors to mass-produce these face mask that will go round everybody.

“I want to encourage us to stay at home and if you must go out please wear a face mask and maintain social distance,” he said.

According to him, anyone found outside without a face mask will be prosecuted.

Shaibu also said that government has banned the use of hotels as isolation centres by those who returned to the state from other countries.

He said “we have discovered that some returnees use hotels as isolation centres and we are saying it is no longer acceptable.

“Those who are even isolating themselves at home do not adhere to the rules so it is banned with effect from today.

“Only the four designated isolation centres in Auchi general hospital in Edo North, Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo Central, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and Stella Obasanjo hospital in Edo South will be used from now on,” he added.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: