Edo govt begins COVID-19 mobile screening, active case search in Oredo LGA

The Edo State Government, as part of strategies to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, is set to commence mobile COVID-19 screenings and active case search activities across the 12 wards in Oredo Local Government Area (LGA).

Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the exercise will complement screening activities already ongoing in designated Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and private hospitals in Oredo LGA.

Okundia said the exercise will be scaled up to other LGAs, noting that the Edo State Government is resolute and committed to ending the COVID-19 pandemic in all communities across the state.

The designated PHCs for screening include Aruogba PHC, along Aruogba road, off Airport road; Oko PHC, along Airport road, before Ogba Zoo; Ugbor PHC, along Ugbor village road, before Ugbor primary school; Oredo PHC, along Sapele road, by Ministry of Works; New Benin PHC, off Upper Lawani, opposite Edokpolor Secondary School and Ikpema PHC, Off Igbesamwan Road, beside Apostolic Church.

The private health facilities are St. Philomena Hospital, at Dawson Road, Benin City; Faith Mediplex, Airport Road; Bethel Faith Hospital, by Christ Embassy, Ekehuan Road, and Safe Haven Hospitals, along Eheneden Road adjacent to Baptist Church.

The Commissioner urged residents to cooperate with the COVID-19 screening teams and seize the opportunity of the ongoing massive screening across the state to ascertain their status, noting that early detection and treatment increases the chances of survival.

He said, “The Edo State Government will in the next few days commence mobile COVID-19 screenings and active case search activities across the 12 wards in Oredo LGA. This will eventually be scaled up to other local government areas across the state.

“We encourage you to cooperate with the COVID-19 Screening teams in your respective communities. Rest assured Edo State Government is resolute and committed to ending the COVID-19 pandemic in our communities in no distant time”

Okundia added, “As government intensifies measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in our state, we urge all residents to observe all precautionary measures and comply with government’s directives to fight this infectious disease. Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water and use alcohol-based sanitizers. Stay at home; but if you must go out, wear facemasks and avoid gatherings of more than 20 persons.

“Kindly contact the following toll-free lines for inquiries: 08001235111 or 08002200110.”

