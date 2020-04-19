Kindly Share This Story:

Emmanuel Agbale, Edo State Commissioner for Science and Technology, has been kidnapped and his police orderly killed.

The incident occurred on his way from Benin to Ekpoma, on Friday, by Oilpalm Estate on Benin-Auchi Road on Friday evening.

It was learned that the gunmen, who were brandishing dangerous weapons, suddenly emerged from the forest and shot directly into Agbale’s car, thereby forcing the driver to stop, with the police orderly was killed on the spot.

The kidnappers moved him into their den amid sporadic gunshots, with the injured driver managing to escape from the spot. The kidnappers were yet to contact Edo State Government or his family.

Prior to his appointment by Governor Godwin Obaseki, Agbale was a lecturer in the Faculty of Law, Ambros Alli University, Ekpoma.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Deputy Superintendent Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, stated that investigation was ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU-AAU chapter, has condemned the kidnap of its member and murder of the innocent policeman.

The union, on Saturday, through its Chairman, Dr. Monday Igbafen, noted that it received with rude shock, the sad news of Agbale’s kidnap.

He declared that more painful was the killing of the commissioner’s police orderly.

ALSO READ:

Reacting, a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, bemoaned the increase in criminal activities across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Command has explained how the commissioner was kidnapped.

Spokesman for the command, Nwabuzor, told NAN in Benin that the commissioner was abducted close to Ogbemudia Farm on the Benin-Auchi road.

“It was the driver that contacted and reported the development to the police,” Nwabuzor said.

“However, we have swung into action and investigation and search has commenced, so that the official is not only released but to also ensure that the abductors are apprehended.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: