ECOWAS leaders meet online to discuss impact of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government will be holding an Extraordinary Session through video-conference to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECOWAS secretariat in a statement said the virtual meeting is scheduled for April 23, 2020, at 10:00 am Universal Time. “The Heads of State will be discussing the Situation and Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic in the ECOWAS Region,” the statement said.

Preceding the summit, Finance Ministers and the Governors of Central Banks across the region held a virtual Extraordinary Session on April 21, 2020, on the COVID-19 situation.

To address the COVID-19 Situation in the Region, ECOWAS had immediately made available financial support, in addition to assistance from international partners, for the purchase of medical supplies and equipment essential for the fight against the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Asylum seekers in Greece shot after apparently breaking quarantine

As of April 20, 2020, according to the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) data, the 15 Member States have recorded 5,474 confirmed cases, 1,567 recovered, 140 deaths, and 3,767 active cases.

ECOWAS reaffirms its solidarity with the Member States and welcomes all the measures already taken to contain the spread of the pandemic and care for the sick.

Africa News

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: