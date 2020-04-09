Easter: Uzodinma relaxes lockdown for Friday shopping

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday asked residents in Imo state, to use Friday and move into their markets, buy their food items ahead of the Easter celebration.

The governor in Owerri, spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, adding that non-food outlets remained shut down inline with the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

According to him that the lockdown of markets would be enforced after Friday.

He said: “The governor of Imo state, Dist Sen Hope Uzodimma, has approved Friday April 10 for Imo people and residents to shop for food items for the Easter celebrations.

“This means that the total lockdown of the state will be temporarily relaxed on Friday (tomorrow) April 10, to enable Imo people and residents shop only for food items for the Easter celebrations.

“Consequently food markets and food vending supermarkets will be allowed to open from 6am to 6pm tomorrow. All concerned are advised to adhere strictly to the time allowed and ensure that they shop only for food items.

“Boutiques, jewellery shops and all other non-food markets and outlets remain shut tomorrow.”

The governor insisted that, “The total lockdown of the state resumes with full force from Saturday April 11,2020. Imo people are therefore advised to observe the Easter Sunday church services on-line or through the Eletronic media as it affects their respective denominations.

“Security agencies are under firm orders to ensure that the lockdown order is strictly adhered to and that those caught in violation are promptly arrested and prosecuted.

“The governor appeals to Imo people to take the total lockdown order with the utmost seriousness it deserves as every measure taken is aimed at keeping the COVID 19 pandemic far from the state and the people.”

