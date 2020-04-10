Easter: Police’ll enforce lockdown — IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday warned that the police would continue strict enforcement of the lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states at Easter to check the spread of coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

He also said the enforcement would remain in force in states which have declared lockdown in their domains.

The IGP in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, DCO Frank Mba, directed the Commissioners of Police in states where the social restriction orders had been emplaced to continue with the due enforcement of the orders.

While felicitating with the Christian community, as Christendom commemorates the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the IGP called on religious leaders to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies and use their leadership positions to encourage worshippers to observe prayers and Worship Programs in the confines of their homes.

READ ALSO:

He noted that the call became necessary in to curtail the community spread of COVID-19 pandemic which, according to him, has immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.

‘’The IGP expresses deep concerns that for the first time in our history, circumstances have compelled us to emplace restrictions on social gatherings, which inevitably is also affecting religious programs of all faiths,’’ the statement said.

He enjoined Nigerians to see the restrictions in the light of the symbolism of Easter which connotes sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, love and ultimate triumph.

He also reassured the citizenry that the Nigeria Police would remain steadfast and committed in the duty of ensuring public safety and security during the Easter period and beyond.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: