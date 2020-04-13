Easter Giveaway: NGO distributes emergency food relief package

Kindly Share This Story:

The Samuel Foundation, Mercy Funds, a non-governmental organisation based in the united kingdom and in collaboration with Otunba Nurudeen Bolaji Durojaiye & Ayaba Olayemi Durojaiye distribute Emergency Food Relief Package for the Easter celebration.

The relief packages were distributed around onijemo & shogbade in Obawole, Oshun oshogbo & Adesanya in Balogun axis, shogbade, Ogundimu & taiwo alagbole in ishaga Elliot axis all in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

It was directed to the elderly, vulnerable, widows and the physically challenged citizens with more than 100 plus bountiful packages

of Rice 10 kg, Beans 5 kg, Gari 5 kg,1.4ltrs of power oil and a loaf of bread each was distributed freely today 12th of April, 2020.

vanguard

