EAGLES INVITATION: Rohr replies NFF: Quality of local players too low for Eagles

By John Egbokhan

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has expressed frustration in getting good locally-based players into the Super Eagles fold.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has demanded he spends more time in Nigeria and also work more with players from the domestic league for him to continue as the country’s coach.

Rohr came under stinging attack last month for not inviting any home-based player into the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifying double header with Sierra Leone.

The former Bayern Munich defender defended his preference for those playing abroad on the ground of the quality of the players being t invited.

According to an Instagram live chat with Collin Udoh, Rohr said that he has been a staunch believer of NPFL players since his appointment almost four years ago.

He, however, pointed out that the quality of the NPFL players in recent times has gone down, necessitating his decision to invite only the best legs from Europe and other countries abroad.

“I’ve invited about 24 local players since I was appointed. Funnily, most of them get a contract in Europe almost immediately.

“It’s difficult getting local players who are better than the ones we already have. That’s why CHAN is important”, added Rohr

Vanguard

