e-Learning: HP floats BeOnline programme in Africa

Hewlett Packard, HP has responded to the call to support schools and universities in establishing a fully-fledged virtual learning environment by launching BeOnline programme in collaboration with Classera and Mirai.

Classera is a leader in Learning Management Systems, and Mirai, a learning innovations group focusing on learning strategy and digital pedagogy.

BeOnline programme gives schools access to the full ecosystem needed for a comprehensive remote learning environment – pedagogical consultancy for online education provided by Mirai; a robust learning management solution from Classera, and HP’s IT consultancy on the required infrastructure. These services will be provided to schools until the end of the academic year at no cost. Classera and Mirai will help education providers by curating online learning pathways including the creation of a complete virtual school set-up that includes digital lesson plans, virtual assignments, e-attendance, e-assessment among other support functions.

Besides IT consultancy, HP will provide schools with the HP LIFE program – a set of 32 modules on business and technical skills for youngsters. The modules are available online and students can self-pace the courses and receive certificates on completion.

BeOnline is part of HP’s commitment to improving the learning outcomes for 100 million people globally by 2025 and run focused pedagogy-oriented programs to deliver on its education and sustainability goals, including Classroom of the Future, HP Learning Studios, Digital School Awards, HP LIFE and HP Teaching Fellows.

Vice President and Managing Director of HP Inc. Africa, Elisabeth Moreno, said: “Access to technology is now a key part of daily life for many people living in Africa. The world has changed and the way we work, study and interact has altered forever. This program is designed to help schools to quickly adopt distance learning, even in times where various countries are faced with uncertainties for the near future”.

Also, CEO of Classera, Mohammad Almadani, said: “Governments go above and beyond to minimize the disruption of the education sector that is currently being felt across many countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ensuring a smooth transition towards establishing a fully-fledged and effective distance learning environment, Classera is excited to partner with HP and Mirai to launch the BeOnline programme. Classera will leverage its experience with virtual schools and nationwide deployments to provide a special version of Class Light Learning Management System that can be used for managing, administrating and delivering course content and educational materials”

Christine Nasserghodsi, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Mirai Partners said: “As online learning continues in most communities, ensuring that students advance in their learning progression during this period and beyond is paramount”

