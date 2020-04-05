Dr. Mahmoud Jibril, ex-head of anti-Gaddafi revolt dies of coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Mahmoud Jibril, President of the Alliance of Libyan National Forces, On Sunday, died from coronavirus infection in Cairo, Egypt.

The Libyan leader moved to one of the major hospitals in Cairo, where he resides, on March 25, where he was confirmed to be infected with coronavirus.

Dr. Jibril was some thought to be recovery. But his condition witnessed a sudden relapse on Sunday, leaving him dead.

Mahmoud Jibril, born in 1952, held membership in the National Transitional Council after the overthrow of the regime of the late Libyan President, Muammar Gaddafi since March 5, 2011.

He assumed the position of Secretary of the National Planning Council, and Director of the Economic Development Board during the era of Muammar Gaddafi, and after the 2011 revolution he created the National Forces Alliance Political Party.

Mahmoud’s name was brightened after the February 17 revolution that toppled the regime of the late leader, Muammar Gaddafi, after he headed the transitional government of the Libyan National Transitional Council on March 23, 2011.

He made great efforts to persuade Western countries to recognise the council as a legitimate representative of the Libyan people.

Prior to the revolution, Jibril held the position of Secretary of the National Planning Council and Director of the Economic Development Board during the reign of Gaddafi, being one of the most important international experts in the economic field.

Afterwards he established the National Forces Alliance party that got the majority in the June 2012 parliamentary elections.

After the security situation in the country worsened and the election results were overthrown, Jibril disappeared from the Libyan political scene, and travelled abroad.

