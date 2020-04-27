Raymond Dokpesi Jnr contracts coronavirus

Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a short message to members of staff in Abuja on Monday, and have been self-isolating in the past week, before he developed malaria symptoms and started coughing.
Dokpesi Jnr, who suspected he had contracted coronavirus, contacted the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, for a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.
The DAAR Chairman, who is said not to have a recent travel history, advised those who have interacted with him lately to get tested.
His message to staff read: “I got a call this morning confirming the result is COVID-19 positive. I am leaving now to the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre for treatment and hope to be back in two weeks.
“Many of you may have interacted with me during our various meetings and I would advise you to get tested as soon as possible.”
It was learned that tracing is ongoing to determine those who may have come in contact with him.