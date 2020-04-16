Doctor dies of coronavirus after treating infected patient in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

A doctor in private practice yesterday morning died of coronavirus-related complications after treating an infected patient in his hospital.

The doctor, identified as Dr. Chugbo Emeka, who died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, was said to have been admitted at the hospital Monday, after contracting the disease from a COVID-19 patient he was said to have managed in a private hospital where he worked before his death.

Vanguard gathered that the patient he was treating died on Friday April 3, 2020

Confirming the development, the Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode, said the doctor was not a staff of the hospital, but was rushed to the facility after he showed severe signs of the disease.

Bode said: “He was brought in late, so there wasn’t much we could do. He was a staff in LUTH years back before he went to join the private sector. We learnt he had COVID-19 patients in his facility that he was treating. He may have been exposed to the virus from there.

“His death has shown what health workers are exposed to in the course of treating COVID-19 patients. Our hearts are with his family in this trying time. It is a sad development for us.”

Vanguard gathered that the doctor, aged 60 did his residency at Obstetrics and Gynaecology department in LUTH.

The late doctor, according to investigation was once the Vice President of the Association of Resident Doctors in the hospital.

In condolence message made available to Vanguard, the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA Lagos, said: “NMA regrets to announce the death of Dr. Chugbo Emeka at the LUTH isolation treatment ward. He died in the early hours of 15/04/2020. Until his death, he was a private medical practitioner who was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

”We condole with his immediate family and the medical community for this painful loss.

”He contracted the virus from privately managing a known covid19 patient. He later fell ill and was receiving care at his hospital. When his condition deteriorated, he was referred to LUTH in severe respiratory distress.”

He was commenced on drugs but he did not really improve.

“He passed on Wednesday morning 15th April

