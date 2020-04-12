Detractors should leave Akpabio alone

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okolie

The appointment of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari was greeted with mixed feelings.

While the President was widely applauded for nominating Akpabio, some kicked against it.

However, the swearing-in of Akpabio was not only celebrated by indigenes of Akwa Ibom State but also across tribes and religions. The excitement on the faces of the people was not hidden.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, had at the ‘’Thank You Party’’ organized by the indigenes of Akwa Ibom to celebrate the appointment said: “I join the people of Akwa Ibom and Nigerians in sharing the joy of the appointment bestowed upon Godswill Akpabio, a great son of Akwa Ibom.” I agree with Ogun State Governor that “God gives power.”

Unfortunately, some Nigerians still find it difficult to play along with this obvious fact. Just like his name “Godswill,” Akpabio’s rise in politics was not manipulated or programmed. It was obviously a divine call and ordained political journey.

Ordinarily, one would expect that after the swearing-in of ministers in August 20, 2019, the blackmail and attacks on by some persons perceived not to be comfortable with his appointment in All Progressives Congress (APC) would be a thing of the past.

Despite losing out in their plots to frustrate the appointment of Akpabio as a minister, they have outlined other strategies to continue fighting him.

According to a source in Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, “they swore never to sabotage Akpabio’s efforts as minister. They also vowed to continue tarnishing his image in the media to ensure he did not actualize his vision.”

Akpabio must be ready for them because they will come up with so many lies just to destroy his image.

The recent of it all were the allegations of siphoning money and payment of N100 million to militants to attack oil installations. The claims have clearly shown how far these funny characters can go just in the name of pulling someone down. The good news is that their plans will remain efforts in futility because one with God is majority.

In Romans 8:31, it was also stated that “If God is for us, who can be against us?”

Akpabio, who realises the importance of peace in the development of the Niger Delta region, is working tirelessly to carry everyone along.

The mandate of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is to formulate and execute plans, programmes, and other initiatives as well as coordinate the intervention activities of agencies, communities, donors, and other relevant stakeholders involved in the development of the region. Akpabio has promised never to deviate from the mandate.

NDDC was meant to address the development challenges in the Niger Delta region but the commission has only enriched a few people in the past leaving the mission and vision not actualized. Faceless contractors have pocketed funds for projects and were never executed.

Under the supervision of Senator Akpabio, a forensic audit was carried out to unravel corruption and bad corporate governance in the commission.

Akpabio, who promised to get a lot of projects completed, especially the East-West Road, in his first 100 days as minister empowered about 1600 youths with different skills through the youth empowerment programme of the ministry and also secured the commitment of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a strategic alliance for improved agricultural development and the provision of employment opportunities.

Akpabio is tested and trusted. As commissioner, senator and governor, he performed excellently. So, why attack him?

Unarguably, Akpabio is among the ministers that would perform very well in this administration and should be allowed to concentrate on transforming NDDC.

As governor of Akwa Ibom for eight years, Akpabio introduced a development model never seen in the country. Under him, the state witnessed unprecedented infrastructural revitalization and uncommon transformation. The development agenda of the Akpabio administration had turned Akwa Ibom State into an indelible testimony of uncommon transformation.

Assessing his political journey so far, one will not be wrong to call Akpabio a successful politician because of his antecedents. Within 18 years, Akpabio has enjoyed a prosperous political ride. Starting from 2002 to 2006 when he was first appointed the Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources.

His admirable attributes led to agitations for him to contest for the 2007 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.

He was re-elected in 2011, after running a campaign anchored on the slogan “let God’s Will be done again.”

Some of Akpabio’s achievements include free and compulsory education, completion of Ibom International Airport, building of the stadium, construction of federal and state roads with dual carriageways and streetlights.

Over 300 new roads were constructed. Also constructed were four concentric flyovers in Uyo, brand new state-of-the-arts Governor’s Lodge, West Africa’s first digital library – the Ibom E-Library, state-of-the-art facility with capacity for multifarious internet utilization and over 60 million e-books, and initiation and implementation of free healthcare programme for children among others.

Akwa Ibom are currently enjoying what Akpabio left on the ground.

I still don’t know why detractors don’t want the progress of the South-South. However, I am urging President Buhari to call some APC South-South leaders to order. They should allow Akpabio to manage the affairs of NDDC.

*Okolie, a commentator on national issues, writes from Port Harcourt

