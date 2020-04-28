Delta council boss commends Loyibo for COVID-19 donations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

PATANI – THE Patani local government council chairman, Perez Omoun, has applauded the traditional prime minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo for extending his palliatives in cushioning the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic outside his kingdom to the area.

The Patani boss made the commendation at Agoloma community while receiving the sum of N600, 000 cash palliative from Chief Loyibo on behalf of the elderly persons in the community.

Expressing appreciation and satisfaction for the gesture, Omoun described him as a true Ijaw son who has extended his philanthropic act out of Tuomo kingdom to other Ijaw areas including Patani.

He said: “You have indeed demonstrated no small gesture by reaching out to the people who have become vulnerable as a result of the COVID-19. Despite not being a political office holder, you have used your personal resources to provide palliative for our people in the 7 coastal states of the Niger Delta region.

“We in government know him not as a partisan politician but as an activist who has paid his dues in the emancipation of the Niger Delta region. On behalf of the Patani people, we pray God to grant him his desires as he continues his humanitarian services and sacrifice to our people.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: