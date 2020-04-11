Death is close to a poor man — Adebimpe Akintude

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Beautiful Nollywood movie producer and actress, Adebimpe Akintude, popularly known as ‘Wasila Coded’ by movie lovers, is of the opinion that people who are poor are close to death.

Posting on her Instagram page, the actress who was once a television station presenter, wrote “ The worst thing to be in this life is to be poor. Death is not far from a poor man! May we not be poor in our lives, may God bless us all”

Adebimpe who used to anchor ‘Miliki express’ on Orisun Tv several years ago, ventured into movie production in 2007, when she produced ‘Oore’.

VANGUARD

