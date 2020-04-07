Dead body found floating on Osun river

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A lifeless body was found floating in Omu river, Kelebe, along Osogbo-Iragbiji road in Osun state.

It was gathered that the body was recovered by the officers of the Nigeria Police Command, who later took it to the morgue of Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital, LAUTECH in the state capital.

Though the cause of the man’s death could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, the head of the Ajoda Idi Okiti community, Chief Bisiriyu Aderemi, told journalists that he saw something floating on the river not knowing it was a human body until he moved closed to it.

He said: “This afternoon (yesterday), I was on my way to Iragbiji when I suddenly saw the lifeless body of a yet-to-be-identified man, initially I thought it was a log of wood until I moved closer and later discovered it was a dead body.

“Although my findings showed that he was not mentally stable when he was alive. But nobody can say what could have been the cause of his death.”

A police officer from Iludun Police Division, Nurudeen Salami, said they evacuated the dead body following the report they got at the station.

