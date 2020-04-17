Customs, Ogun Area command 1 generates 37.8 million in three months

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State command of the Nigeria Customs Service on Friday said it has generated a total revenue of thirty seven million, eight hundred and seventy eight thousand naira (N37, 878, 000.00) in the first quarter of 2020.

The Area Controller of the Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Michael Agbara made the disclosure while giving the first quarter score card of the command at Sentry, Idiroko, Ogun State

Agbara said, “It will interest you to know that within the period of 1st January to 31st March, 2020, we have generated a total revenue of thirty seven million, eight hundred and seventy eight thousand naira (N37, 878, 000.00) from direct auction of seized 293,015 litres of PMS, 625 litres of Diesel and 19 Jerri cans of kerosene (25kg each)”.

He added that ” all the aforementioned seizures of petroleum products were meant for illegal exportation in defiance to extant policies of the federal government”.

” It is important to note that all items imported into Nigeria for home use are not permitted to be exported”

Agbara revealed that the figure shows tremendous increase by far margins in the numbers and Duty Paid Values of seizures in the first quarter of the year 2020 when compared to the first quarter of the year 2019.

Agbara emphasized that “in the spirit of interagency cooperation, the Command intercepted 176 sacks, 1, 790 Parcels, 80 compressed books packs 28 compressed coconut packs and 4 wraps of cannabis sativa (Indian Hemp)”.

He added, “the said items were seized by Officers and Men of the Command at different locations along the border areas in Ogun state”.

“Furthermore, the Command Special Taskforce, intercepted nine vehicles (7 SUVs Nissan Pathfinder and 2 Mazda) fully loaded with smuggled parboiled rice. It is important to bring to the notice of the public that during the lockdown, some daredevil smugglers ingeniously explored the difficult terrain with SUV vehicles to convey smuggled items into the country”.

“The proactive activities of Officers and Men in Command led to remarkable seizures of such categories of vehicles conveying smuggled items. As a responsive and responsible Service, we remain resolute and focused in making sure that economic saboteurs are brought to their knees”.

Agbara commended the synergy that existed between its personnel and Officers of Operation Ex-Swift Response (OSR), FOU Zone ‘A’, CGC Strike Force, Sister Agencies and other stakeholders.

