Cross River PDP inaugurates new Exco in 196 wards

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, ward executive committee members in Cross River State were on Thursday inaugurated in 196 wards of the state.

The Ward Executive Committee members, who were sworn-in by a Notary Public, Okimasi Ojong, Esq, principal partner of Barr Okimasi Ojong and Co, in accordance with the provisions of Section 65 of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, would be in office for a tenure of four years(2020-2024).

The committee which was inaugurated following a directive by the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party contained in a letter with ref number: PDP/DOM/GF.V/VOL.2/20-387B

dated April 26, 2020, and signed by the National Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu(rtd).

The national leadership of the party had released the approved authentic list forward and local government executives for all the 196 wards and 18 local government councils.

The letter further directed the state party chairman, Ntufam Edim Inok Edim, to inaugurate the new executive officers in accordance with the provisions of section 65 of the party constitution as amended in 2017.

In a letter sighted by Vanguard dated April 30, 2020, and addressed to the party through the State Legal Adviser, Okimasi said; “Kindly be informed that upon submission of the duly completed oath of office and oath of allegiance form today Thursday 30th April 2020 by 7:30 am

“And in line with the provisions of Section 65 of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, the newly elected ward executive officers of your party whose names were verified and contained in a letter with reference N0. PDP/DOM/GF.V/VOL.2/20-387B are admitted to Oath and therefore sworn in already to function in their various offices.”

The Notary Public noted that in view of the ravaging pandemic, Covid-19 the Concerned Ward Executives is to print and fill the Oath of Office and Oath allegiance as it appeared in your Party Constitution.

He added that only ward executives officer who submits his/her oath of office and oath of allegiance on or before 7:30 am on Thursday, 30th April 2020 is technically deemed to have sworn before me in view of the various rules, regulation, protocols, and laws regulating gathering and social distancing protocol,” Ikomita Ojong said in his letter accepting to carry out the responsibility.

Congratulating the newly sworn-in ward executive members, the Cross River State PDP Patriots, (CRSPP), said the national leadership of the party has institutionalised internal democracy in electing party officers

In a statement made available to journalists in Calabar on Thursday and signed by Comrades Austine Edible, the state PDP Auditor, Tony Edako, an aspirant to the position of the state and six others, the group said the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus has shown quality leadership.

They said: “The national chairman of our great party, Prince Uche Secondus, in his inauguration speech, promised to liberalise internal democratic processes and introduce transparency in all affairs. The swearing-in of the ward officers has confirmed the veracity of that promise.

“We can, therefore, say that the people have grown in confidence regarding the democratic processes and are elated knowing that their voices truly counts. We call on the victors to show magnanimity in victory. ”

Findings by Vanguard revealed that the newly sworn-in ward executive committee members are mostly loyalists of the National Assembly members and some pioneer PDP members who have been at daggers drawn with Governor Ben Ayade over the control of the party structures.

