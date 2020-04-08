COVID-19: Yobe, Jigawa extend lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama with agency report

Yobe State government yesterday extended the lockdown in the state for three more weeks, directing civil servants to remain at home as part of the measures by the state to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

This came as its Jigawa State counterpart, gave its workers two more weeks to stay at home.

Yobe State COVID-19 Prevention and Control Committee, under the leadership of the Deputy Governor, Idi Barde Gubana after a meeting, agreed that, in view of the prevalence of COVID-19 in certain parts of the country, movement into and out of the state, especially across its borders with Bauchi and Jigawa states, would remain restricted till further notice.

According to Commissioner, Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, who is a member of the committee, in a statement, said among others,

“The Committee also resolves as follows: That in view of the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19 in certain parts of the country, movement into and out of the state, especially across our borders with Bauchi and Jigawa States, will remain restricted.

“The security agencies, especially the police, civil defence and vigilantes, will continue to enforce the restriction. The stay-at-home and work-from-home directive for civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below has been extended until April 30th. People across the state should continue to observe and implement all measures against COVID-19, including social distancing, regular hand washing, and excellent respiratory etiquette.”

In Jigawa, Announcing the extension, Governor Muhammad Badaru of the state at briefing in Dutse, yesterday said the workers would be working from home till April 21, with the exception of those on essential duties, including those in the Ministries of Health, Finance and Water Resources.

Badaru said the extension was due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases in the country.

The governor informed that schools and land borders would remain close.

Badaru added said the suspension of all weekly markets and limits on the number of people during social gatherings, like funeral prayers, naming and wedding ceremonies, would continue to be enforced.

Vanguard

