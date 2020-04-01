COVID-19: Winners’ Chapel donates Ambulance, other materials to Ogun Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike



The leadership of the Living Faith Tabernacle, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel Wednesday donated an ambulance and some other relief materials to the Ogun State government in its efforts to curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the State.

Making the presentation to the State Government, the Presiding Bishop of Winners Chapel, Pastor David Oyedepo said the donation was in support of the State Government’s efforts in taming the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Represented by the Resident Pastor of the Church, David Oyedepo Junior, the General Overseer said, “The global Coronavirus pandemic has reached dangerous dimensions, with a spike in infection numbers around the world, and inevitable adverse effects on the global economy and virtually all areas of human endeavor.

He said, “Living Faith Church as a faith-based organisation with a global outreach wishes to register its support, in entirety, to the Ogun State government in its efforts to win the war against this unseen but common enemy of mankind”.

Others are 10 units of pulse reading meter, 10 units of blood pressure monitor, 2 units of the multi-parameter monitor and 850 bottles of hand sanitisers, 10 cartons latex hand gloves, five cartons of disposable hand gloves, 20 units of infrared thermometers and 250 units of personal protective devices.

He said the Church would continue to render medical, material and spiritual support to the government and the people to ensure that the situation in the country did not explode or become intractable.

He said the Church would not relent “in offering help and partnering with government and responsible agencies at all levels, to tame COVID-19 and other monsters such as hunger and illiteracy that have, in more recent times, shortchanged humanity”.

“As a nation, we remain committed to partnering with the government in this fight to bring an end to the threat to humanity. To this end, we are extending the following material support to boost the management and tackling of COVID-19 menace in Ogun State.”

“We have come to demonstrate our solidarity to the Ogun state government in the battle against COVID-19 which has been a global pandemic. We are all in the same fight together in driving towards victory and we trust God that at the end of the day we will have a song of victory.”

“We have come today to present some items to help in this fight against this pandemic and we rest assured that not only as we take steps medically and professionally but as we also take steps spiritually, that the victory is secured in the name of Jesus.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the State Governor, the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele commended the Church for the generous donation and reiterated the government’s commitment to partnering religious organisation and individuals in curtailing the spread of the virus.

She called on other private individuals, religious leaders and other well-meaning Nigerians to support the government in its fight of ridding the state of the virus.

The Deputy Governor noted that the items would go a long way in helping the state in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

