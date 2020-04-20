Covid-19: We’ve tested 300 samples – AKTH CMD

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Professor Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe on Monday said it has tested 300 samples of coronavirus cases in the Laboratory Test Center set up by the Nigeria Center for Diseases Control, NCDC and situated in the hospital.

This is coming as he warned individual (s) coming to the facility to desist from coming to the Laboratory center demanding to be tested for Covid-19 as the test is not ordinary.

The Chief Medical Director in a statement by the Director, Public Affairs, Hauwa Abdullahi said from inception of the facility about two weeks ago, it has received samples from Katsina and Jigawa States in addition to that from Kano State.

He explained that the procedures of processing samples in the Center is through the Members of Nigeria Center for Diseases Control who have the expertise of collecting the samples and forward to the Laboratory for analysis and afterwards the result will be presented to them for either documentation or further necessary action as the case maybe.

According to the statement, “Professor Sheshe highlighted that it is not the responsibilities of either a doctor or Laboratory Scientist working in the Covid 19 Test Center to convey positive patient to any Isolation Centers provided in the State.

“He therefore advised both the conversational and social media to always verify their information before releasing it to the Public because COVID-19 Test is not an ordinary thing.

“The CMD further disclosed that from inception of the Center about Two weeks ago, Three hundred samples were received and treated, many were Covid 19 negative while very few are positive, at the moment the Center received samples from Katsina and Jigawa States in addition to the one in Kano.

“The hospital has also deployed some of its Medical experts to all the Isolation Centers to assist in fighting the pandemic diseases.

“As part of its essential Services to the people of Kano State, the hospital is continuing to provide health care services especially at the Dialysis Unit, Family Medicine as well as in the Accident and Emergency department,” the statement however reads.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: