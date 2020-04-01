Kindly Share This Story:

…as some youths clash with enforcement taskforce

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Lockdown commenced in Delta state yesterday with markets and major shops complying in Warri South, Uvwie local government areas.

The ever-busy Warri-Sapele road was completely empty as some youths took advantage of the lockdown to play football on some part.

Meantime, some youths reportedly had a brush with an enforcement taskforce team on lockdown compliance around Jakpa road, saying they should be left alone to hustle for what to eat. The youths according to some witnesses had a shouting match with the taskforce team, stressing that they had no food at home.

There were light movements in Udu, Osubi, Agbarho, Okuoko with Keke, the popular means of commercial transportation carrying two passengers at the back, one in front. In areas like Udu, where commercial bikes operate, few of them were on the road conveying passengers.

Some residents in Warri and Uvwie told the Vanguard that their prayer was that the lockdown should not exceed the two weeks proposed by the state government. “ Though it is not easy to remain at home for the two weeks but we will do our best. We are also praying that the government should not extend the lockdown period. We also pray to have money to survive this period”, they said.

Vanguard

