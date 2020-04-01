Breaking News
COVID-19: Warri residents comply with lockdown

COVID-19,Niger, DriverBY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

LOCKDOWN commenced in Delta state Wednesday with markets and major shops complying in Warri south , Uvwie local government areas.

The ever busy Warri-Sapele road  was completely empty as some youths took advantage  of the lockdown  to play football on some part.

There were light movements in  Udu, Osubi, Agbarho , Okuoko with  Keke, the popular means of commercial transportation carrying two passengers at the back , one in front. In areas like Udu, where commercial bikes operate, few of them were on the road conveying passengers.

Some residents in Warri and Uvwie told the Vanguard that their prayer was that the lockdown should not exceed the two weeks proposed by the state government. “ Though it is not easy to remain at home for the two weeks but we will do our best. We are also praying that government should not extend the lockdown period.  We also pray to have money to survive this period”, they said.

