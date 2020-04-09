COVID-19: WAEC provides online resources for 2020 candidates

Kindly Share This Story:

FOLLOWING the suspension of the conduct of the Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for its 2020 school candidates, the West African Examination Council, WAEC, in Nigeria has announced the provision of online portals to update candidates, other Nigerians on the rescheduling of examination.

Recall that WASSCE earlier scheduled for April 6 was suspended due to the global pandemic, Coronavirus.

In a statement signed by Demianus Ojijeogu, the Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, Nigeria, the body called on candidates and other Nigerians to avail themselves of the rich resources available on the portals to be abreast with happenings at the council.

Part of the release reads: “As we eagerly await the end of COVID-19 and the resumption of normal activities in the country, the West African Examinations Council in Nigeria wishes to urge candidates to take advantage of the rich resources provided by it on the following portals to keep themselves updated, pending the commencement of the examination.

The Chief Examiners’ Reports

“This will give you reasons why candidates who sat for previous WAEC examinations performed below expectations. It will help you to avoid the errors that made candidates record below-average performance. Log on to: www.waeconline.org.ng/e-learning and check the Chief Examiners Reports from 2008 to 2018.

“This portal gives a comprehensive analysis of candidates’ performance in all subjects, identifying their strengths and weaknesses, what they failed to do and what they should have done to perform better. The link again is: www.waeconline.org.ng/e-learning.

Candidates’ Interactive Portal

“This is an interactive information sharing platform that allows the Council to effectively engage candidates before, during and after examinations. Candidates are advised to log on to the portal: www.waeckonnect.com with the login details sent to their email addresses during the registration process, and avail themselves of this veritable tool for their examination success.

“It is necessary to admonish candidates not to play around during this waiting period, but to study hard for the postponed examination. A new timetable will be announced once normalcy is restored.”

