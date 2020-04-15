COVID-19: UK begins evacuation of nationals from Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel – Abuja

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, the British Government is to evacuate its citizens from Nigeria.

The evacuate will begin on Saturday this week from both Abuja and Lagos airports, according to a statement from the British High Commission signed by a Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, Chris Ogunmodede.

The statement, which was sent to Vanguard on Wednesday, quoted the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, as saying that those to be evacuated are British citizens in Nigeria with residential addresses in the United Kingdom.

According to the statement, the affected persons are to pay a fee of below £500 for the flight which will begin on Saturday this week.

The High Commission said: “To be eligible for these flights you need to be a British citizen normally resident in the UK and we will be prioritising vulnerable people.

“When you book, you will be asked for your passport details and a UK address and we will be doing eligibility checks.

“I should also say that making a booking does not automatically guarantee you a seat on the first flight, but if you are eligible you will be transferred to a subsequent flight.

“With regards to the questions on getting to the airport, it is very important that you print and take your ticket with you, and if you are stopped at checkpoints, show that to security personnel and make it clear that you are going to the airport to take a repatriation flight to the UK.

“Those of you who are successful in making bookings, we will email you with all the details you will need including the time you will need to be at the airport,” the statement said.



