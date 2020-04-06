COVID-19: UITH suspends consultant over alleged release of suspected patient’s corpse

Kindly Share This Story:

The University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) on Monday announced the suspension of Prof. Alakija Salami as a Senior Consultant from the hospital.

The management said in a statement signed by Mr David Odaibo, the Director of Administration of UITH, that the suspension was as a result of alleged unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of a suspected COVID-19 patient.

Odaibo stated that the patient died in the hospital on April 3.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UITH accused Salami of allegedly concealing the travel history of the deceased.

It alleged that Salami, a specialist in infectious diseases, brought the patient and told the hospital that the patient only has history of abdominal discomfort and stooling, following ingestion of rotten pineapples.

According to Odaibo, the patient was then admitted and managed as a case of ‘food poisoning’ and the patient later died in the early hours of the following day.

