COVID-19: UCH CMD returns negative in repeat test

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

THE Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Professor Abiodun Otegbayo who had tested positive to COVID-19, has said a repeat test that was conducted returned negative.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mr Tunde Akinrinlola.

The erudite CMD had declared on his twitter handle about a week ago that the test conducted on him was returned positive and directed other top management staff of the teaching hospital who attended a board meeting to go into self-isolation.

While breaking the news yesterday, Mr Akinrinlola said in a terse statement that, ” I have the pleasure to announce that the repeat test of the UCH CMD, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo has returned negative. He had earlier tested positive to the COVID- 19 virus last Friday.”

“Prof. Otegbayo had on Sunday personally said in a statement that he tested positive for COVID- 19 and admonished all those who had contact with him to go on self-quarantine.”

“However, his samples were taken again on Tuesday, 31st March, 2020. Today, at about 3.00pm, the result came out negative”.

