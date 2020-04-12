Breaking News
COVID-19: Two more people test positive in Kwara

COVID-19: Two more people tested positive in Kwara making Four

By Demola Akinyemi

Two more people on Sunday have tested positive to Coronavirus in Kwara state making four.

The two new additional cases are contained in a table posted by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor and spokesman of COVID-19 Technical Committee in the state on Sunday night.

The table said that two new cases of Coronavirus carrier have been found in Kwara state to make the number of people that are positive to CONVID-19 in the state to be four people.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard last night Ajakaye confirmed the new COVID-19 pandemic cases saying “that is the news. What has just been posted in the state COVID-19 Technical Committee table is correct.”

The wife of a United Kingdom returnee and one other person were the first confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

The two victims of the virus have been confined in the Sobi Specialist Hospital, Alagbado, Ilorin which has been designated as Disease control center.

The State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday said that it had refurbished the state’s oxygen plant, nine years after it last functioned at usable capacity.

The revamped facility bolsters Kwara’s capabilities to manage Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients who may require ventilators for a lifeline.

