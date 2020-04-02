Covid-19: Toyota, Elizade donate 3 ambulances to Lagos govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Toyota Nigeria Limited, on Thursday, said it has collaborated with its foremost dealer, Elizade Nigeria Limited, to donate three units of ambulances to Lagos State Government in support of the fight to eradicate the COVID-19 from the state.

Chairman of Toyota Nigeria and Founder of Elizade, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, said: “COVID-19 is a vicious virus that is presently ravaging people all over the world. Everything humanly possible must be done to quickly contain the pandemic.

“The government needs the support of all well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to fight the evil scourge and all hands must be on deck.”

He promised that both companies will continue to support the government in any endeavour that will positively impact humanity.

Also, Managing Director of Toyota, Nigeria, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo added that “the gesture is in recognition and commendation of the continuous effort of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his team to contain the spread of the virus.”

ALSO READ:

He encouraged all Nigerians to abide by the guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation, WHO, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, advising Nigerians on how to avoid contracting the virus and shun information from unauthorised sources.

He also charged Nigerians to obey government directive to stay home and keep safe.

Receiving the three ambulances Toyota and Elizade donated, the First Lady of the State, Dr. Ibijoke, expressed appreciation for the timely gesture.

She encouraged other socially-responsive and responsible corporate organisations to emulate Toyota’s laudable gesture and that such support will make significant impact in helping to stop the pandemic from spreading further.

She promised that the ambulances will be put to good use for the purpose they were donated and for the benefit of all Lagosians and residents in the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: