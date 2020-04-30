Kindly Share This Story:

Leading short-form video platform, TikTok, has announced that it will be donating $10 million USD to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which will go towards supporting efforts for both routine vaccinations against existing infectious diseases in Africa, as well as future deployment of COVID-19 vaccines.

The contribution will be matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, through its support to the Gavi Matching Fund, a public-private funding mechanism designed to incentivize private sector investments in immunization, bringing the total package of support to US$ 20 million.

Amidst the global COVID-19 outbreak, TikTok is committed to supporting communities that have been deeply impacted by the coronavirus crisis in ways that are positive and beneficial.

READ ALSO:

This donation will help build a sustainable immunizations programme by ensuring the continuity of existing vaccines even amidst disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuring equal access to the future COVID-19 vaccines, contributing to strengthening Africa’s health systems in general and allowing TikTok to make a real impact in ensuring the health and safety of Africans in the long-term.

In addition to supporting immunization in Africa, TikTok has also continued to support front line medical workers, educators and local communities affected by COVID-19, both on and off the platform, through various financial and educational efforts.

TikTok recently partnered with Red Cross South Africa to launch the #WashingHands campaign which shared health and safety tips with the community and launched the #Love2Learn campaign in partnership with UNICEF South Africa which encouraged creative learning at home.

Speaking on the importance of the cause, the management of TikTok said; “TikTok was created to inspire creativity and bring joy to the community. In the face of this unprecedented crisis, we are committed to playing our part in the global outpouring of mutual support, giving and providing concrete relief for those most affected.”

“We believe this support can go a long way in the improvement of a robust and sustainable immunizations programme in African countries in particular; ensuring equal access to the future COVID-19 vaccines, making a real difference to the health and safety of the African community in the long term.”

“This important contribution to Gavi will not only help us to deploy vaccines, once developed, against COVID-19, but it will also help us prevent a potentially catastrophic impact on immunization programmes across the developing world,” said Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi.”

“Working with global innovators such as TikTok lies at the heart of Gavi’s public-private partnership model. The results we’ve achieved over the past two decades have only been possible thanks to the unique combination of expertise from our global public sector partners and the business acumen, creativity and entrepreneurship of the private sector. We thank TikTok for their support and the work they are doing in combating COVID-19, and look forward to even closer collaboration in the future.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: