COVID-19: Tests are free in all NCDC approved centres in Lagos – Abayomi

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi Thursday said COVID19 tests in all approved testing centres in Lagos State are free of charge.

Reacting to alleged reports of patients paying N30, 000 for COVID-19 test at Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, approved Centres in Lagos; Abayomi said no designated testing centre in the State was allowed to collect money for tests.

“I want to state unequivocally that there is no designated COVID19 testing centre in Lagos that collects or is allowed to collect money for COVID19 test. Tests at the designated testing centres are free of charge”.

He added that the state Ministry of Health was not aware of any health worker at any of the testing centres that collect money for the COVID-19 test.

Abayomi told Lagosians to wary of misleading reports targeted at discrediting frontline health workers who are working extremely hard to ensure that COVID-19 is contained.

“I want to assure the public that activities at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and other approved centres for COVID19 screening are effectively monitored in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Lagos State COVID-19 Response under which no fees are collected for the tests”.

He urged residents of Lagos to call 08000CORONA to report any health worker or anyone who demands and or requests fees to conduct COVID-19 tests at any of the designated testing centres.

The Commissioner stated that any health worker or personnel who indulge in any illegal activities will be sanctioned in line with extant provision of the law and rules guiding their duties.

“Please be assured that the Lagos State government will discipline any health worker or personnel who indulge in such illegal activities”, he added.

