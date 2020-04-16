COVID-19 test is free — Lagos govt

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday COVID-19 tests in all approved testing centres in the state are conducted free of charge.

Abayomi disclosed this in a statement issued in reaction to a report claiming that patients pay N30,000 for COVID-19 test at Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) approved centres in Lagos.

The commissioner noted that no designated testing centre in the state was allowed to collect money for the tests.

He added that the state Ministry of Health was not aware that any health worker at any of the testing centres collects money for the COVID-19 test.

Abayomi cautioned residents to be wary of misleading reports targeted at discrediting health workers who were working extremely hard to effectively tackle the disease in the state.

“I want to assure the public that activities at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and other approved centers for COVID-19 screening are effectively monitored in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Lagos State COVID-19 Response under which no fees are collected for the tests.

“Furthermore, we urge Lagos State residents to call 08000CORONA to report any health worker and/or anyone who demands and/or requests fees to conduct COVID-19 tests at any of our designated testing centres,” Abayomi said.

The commissioner said that any health worker or personnel who indulge in any illegal activities would be sanctioned in line with extant provision of the law and rules guiding their duties. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: