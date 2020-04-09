COVID-19: Taraba relaxes lockdown order

Kindly Share This Story:

… Allows movement from 8am to 2pm

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state government has relaxed the total lockdown order imposed on the state to allow movement and opening of business from 8am to 2pm.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku, Hassan Mijiyawa in a statement late Wednesday, said the reviewed order is to take effect from Thursday April 9, 2020.

The statement in part reads, “Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has approved the relaxation of the lockdown earlier imposed on the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with effect from Thursday, April 9, 2020.

“From then until further notice, markets, shops and other places of business are allowed to operate between the hours of 8am to 2pm everyday.

“Human and vehicular movements are also allowed during the period but people are advised to avoid large gatherings and observe social distancing.

“Gov Ishaku thanked all Tarabans for their compliance, adding that government is not unmindful of the hardship the lockdown has caused many families but it remains a necessary step that must be taken to protect the lives of our people.”

