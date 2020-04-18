Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: Tank Farm owners donate two ambulances, N100m equipment to Delta State Gov’t

Tank Farm
Representative of Rainoil Limited, Mr Philip Otobo, presenting keys of two ambulances donated by a consortium of Petroleum Tank Farm Owners in Delta State to the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, in Asaba.

A consortium of petroleum tank farm owners in Oghara/Warri/Koko, Delta State have donated medical equipment worth 100 million naira, to the Delta state government.

The equipment includes Two ambulances fully fitted with ventilators, 15 Hospital Beds, Face masks, Goggles, Coveralls were donated by Rainoil, Cybernetics, Matrix, Prudent, AYM Sharfa, Optima, Taurus and Nepal; petroleum tank farm owners operating in Delta State.

Presenting the items to the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, the Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr Gabriel Ogbechie, said the items were in support of the efforts of the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa towards fighting COVID 19 in Delta State.

Represented by Project Manager, Norsworthy Farms, a subsidiary of Rainoil Limited, Mr. Philips Otobo said the equipment were prospected to cushion the easy movement of COVID-19 patients from their locations to Delta State Isolation centres.

He disclosed that the ambulances were fully kitted to cater to the medical needs during emergency conveyance of a COVID-19 patient.

Meanwhile, the consortium also donated Trailer loads of 8000 cartons of Honeywell Combo and trailer loads of 3000 bags of rice to the state government.

Both Commissioners of Health and Bureau for Special Duties, Dr. Mordi Ononye and Hon. Mofe Pirah who received the items commended the responsiveness of the group to supporting the efforts of the state government with assurance of all necessary cooperation by the state government.

