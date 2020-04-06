COVID-19: Sultan, Ooni, CAN President organise national day of prayers

Kindly Share This Story:

LAGOS—THE Legacy Initiative International, LII, has galvanised traditional and religious leaders to hold a National Day of Prayers on April 6 against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement by its Grand Patron, Dr. Kenny Martins, the prayers would be led by the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Alhaji Mohammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The statement reads: “In the past three months, the Coronavirus otherwise known as COVID 19 has become a pandemic of monumental proportion and has killed thousands of people all over the world.

“We have been in consultations all week with our religious leaders in the country, including His Eminence Alhaji Mohammadu Sa’ad Abubakar Ill, Sultan of Sokoto, President of NSCIA, and Leader of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, and Rev Supo Ayokunle, the President of CAN. We have also consulted with traditional Authorities, including His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife and his colleagues from other parts of the country on the need to have a National Day of Prayers and each of the Leaders have given His support of the Prayers.

“In the light of the foregoing, we deem it right to help in the mobilization of all Nigerians, home and Diaspora, irrespective of their religious beliefs and practice, to observe Monday 6th April 2020 as a National Day of Prayers for people to pray and give Glory to God for His Mercy and continuous protection for the World, our Nation, Leaders.”

