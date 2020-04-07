COVID-19: stay in your houses, Osun monarchs tell subjects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

Traditional rulers in Osun State have urged residents in their respective domains to respect government directives to stay in their houses to curtail the spread of the pandemic Coronavirus disease.

The traditional rulers also commended the state government for declaring total lockdown of the state as a way to prevent the communal spread of the disease just as they expressed satisfaction with the steps taken so far by the government to fight the scourge.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary-General of the Osun Divisional Conference of Obas, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Kayode Oyedotun and Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi respectively.

The traditional rulers urged residents of the state to continue to support the government by adhering strictly to government’s directives and guidelines set out to prevent the spread of the virus.

They added the measures were tough for the masses but necessary to avoid spread, saying the situation would soon pass.

“We like to plead with residents of the state to abide by the guidelines set out by government to prevent the spread. Notably, we have been instructed to observe social distancing, wash our hands frequently, avoid crowded areas; cough or sneeze inside tissue paper or in our arms and most importantly, stay safe at our respective homes.

“We are aware of the fact that some of the directives may be painful. We advise that we should all endure the discomfort. It is just for a short time. It would soon become a thing of the past.

The monarchs who expressed sadness over the spread of the virus and lauded the state government for taking the bull by the horns even before the confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in the state.

“It is painful that the scourge which is ravaging all countries of the world found its way into Nigeria and of recent to our state. The spread is no doubt a matter of concern to Obas who are the closest to our people.

“Our prayer is that this health emergency does not last long. We need to show understanding with the government of the state and to support the good efforts meant to curtail the spread.

“We advise that our sons and daughters who are outside the state to equally observe the stay at home directives wherever they are in the country and elsewhere so that the virus does not spread further.

“We must all be vigilant and save ourselves from the scourage. We must support our government at the state and federal levels to win the war against the pandemic,” the statement reads in part.

Vanguard Nigeria News

