COVID-19: Sokoto records first case

By Nasiru Suleiman – Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal said the state has recorded its first case of COVID-19.

The governor made the announcement after receiving a briefing from members of the state task force against the spread of COVID-19 in Sokoto at the Government House on Monday.

Tambuwal said: “My fellow citizens of Sokoto State, it is with heavy heart and sadness that I break the news to you today of a case of COVID-19 here in Sokoto.”

According to him, ” the index person is receiving treatment at the Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital at the moment, now that the case has been confirmed, he will be transferred to the Sokoto State established Isolation Centre in Amanawa.

“I appeal to our citizens to continue to obey all the measures and respect all the measures as laid out by experts for UA to continued to contain the scourge and spread of this virus.”

Tambuwal maintained that “It is a reality, we have been hearing about it before, it is now here with us. We must, therefore, redouble our efforts as a government, as citizens to curtail its spread

“I, therefore, appeal once again that all measures in place should continue to be respected and if need be for the safety of the generality of the populace and people of Sokoto State we may take further necessary measures, I, therefore, beforehand, appeal for support, for cooperation in the best interest of all of us.”

Tambuwal seek divine intervention to end the COVID-19 pandemic as he prayed for a speedy recovery of the victim.

